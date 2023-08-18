Ram Charan, Chiyaan Vikram, Lokesh Kanagaraj Pose In Star-studded Pic From Shankar's Bash

Filmmaker S Shankar Shanmugam turned 60 on August 17. Social media was flooded with wishes for the Anniyan director. Shankar also hosted a bash in Chennai, which was attended by the who's who of the South film industry. Game Changer star Ram Charan, Chiyaan Vikram, directors Lokesh Kanagaraj and Vetrimaaran and others were snapped in a candid moment.



3 things you need to know

Shankar is known for directing films like Indian and 2.0.

He is also one of the highest-paid directors in the country.

Shankar is working on Game Changer with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani and Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan.

Inside Shankar’s birthday bash

A snap from Shankar's birthday bash in Chennai has gone viral on social media. Ram Charan and Vikram joined Tamil industry heavyweights Lokesh Kanagaraj, SJ Suriyah, Vignesh Shivan, Gopichand Malineni, Karthik Subbaraj and Gautham Menon for a picture-perfect moment.

(Thaman posed with Shankar and Ram Charan and posted the picture on his social media handles | Image: Twitter)

Game Changer composer Thaman was also a part of the bash and shared a picture with Shankar and Ram Charan. He captioned the post, "Tat was a crazy evening with the #GameChanger team (sic)."

Shankar celebrates his birthday with Indian 2 team

The makers of Indian 2 threw a birthday bash for Shankar. Lyca Productions shared a few snaps from the celebration and a behind-the-scenes video. Meanwhile, Indian 2, a sequel to the 1996 film starring Kamal Haasan, was announced in 2017 and has been under production since then. The shooting schedule began in 2019 and the crew shot in places like Chennai and Bhopal.

(The makers of Indian 2 were pretty excited for their director's birthday bash | Image: Twitter)

The filming came to a halt in February 2020 after a crane accident on set led to the death of a few crew members and injured several others. However, shooting resumed again in August 2022 and the unit shot in several foreign locations including Japan and South Africa. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.