Ram Charan Debuts Funky Hairstyle In New Pic After Resuming RC15 Shoot

Veteran actor Brahmanandam was away from limelight due to his deteriorating health conditions, but he made a strong comeback with his role in the Telugu film Rangamarthanda, directed by Krishna Vamsi. Following this, actor Ram Charan and his father Chiranjeevi congratulated the comedian for his stellar performance in the movie and posed with him for a photo. However, as soon as the picture surfaced, fans quickly noticed Ram Charan's new hairstyle.

A day after the release of Rangamarthanda, Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi met Brahmanandam in Hyderabad and shared a picture while felicitating him. The publicists Vamsi-Shekhar shared the photo on their Twitter handle and captioned it, "Megastar @KChiruTweets & Global Star @AlwaysRamCharan clicked, as they congratulate Dr. #Brahmanandam garu on his stellar performance in the recent hit film #Rangamarthanda."

In the photo, Ram Charan wore a white kurta and sported a new hairstyle with golden highlights. This new look may be from the RRR star's next project RC15 with director S. Shankar. RC15 is an upcoming political thriller film by Karthik Subbaraj and Ram Charan will reportedly play the role of an IAS officer in the film. After Naatu Naatu's Oscar campaign, Ram Charan has resumed shooting for the upcoming film.

The Telugu actor will star opposite Kiara Advani. It is expected that the movie's first look along with title will be announced on Ram Charan's birthday on March 27.

About Brahmanandam's Rangamarthanda

Telugu film Rangamarthanda is the remake of the Marathi film titled Natsamrat. It features Brahmanandam, Prakash Raj, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ramya Krishnan in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Rahul Sipligunj, Shivathmika, Adarsh and several others. One of the major highlights of this film was comedian Brahmanandam's role as he has played a serious character in the film.