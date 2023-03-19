Ram Charan Gets Naatu Naatu-style Welcome On RC15 Set | Watch

Ram Charan is back in India after attending the 95th Academy Awards in the US. Choreographer-director Prabhu Deva and his dance crew welcomed the RRR star in Hyderabad in true Naatu Naatu style. Ram Charan will begin shoot for RC15 with Kiara Advani. The film is directed by S Shankar.

Prabhu Deva shared a video on his Twitter handle and captioned it, "NAATU NAATU (with red heart emojis) to the TEAM." The Wanted director grooved with his dance team on the peppy beats of Naatu Naatu. They recreated the hook step of the viral track and in the end Prabhu Deva gave thumbs up to the cameraman.

NAATU NAATU ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️to the TEAM 🙏 pic.twitter.com/g58cQlubCp — Prabhudheva (@PDdancing) March 18, 2023

Ram Charan took to his Instagram handle to express gratitude and captioned his post, "Can’t thank you all enough for such a warm welcome. Our Grand master @prabhudevaofficial sir thank you for the sweet surprise (with a red heart emoji) Feels great to be back at shoot."

As soon as Ram Charan posted the video of Prabhu Deva and team dancing to Naatu Naatu, Upasana Kamineni took to the comments section and wrote, "Sweetest welcome", while Lauren Gottlieb wrote, "Wow!!! Epic". Meanwhile, Ram Charan fans poured in good wishes as he begins shoot.

Kiara Advani lands in Hyderabad for RC15

Kiara Advani also landed in Hyderabad for RC15 shoot. She was snapped at the Mumbai airport in an all-black look as she jetted off to work. For her look, Kiara opted for a black crop top and denim.

Earlier, there were reports that RC15 has been titled Senani but there has been no official confirmation in this regard from the makers. Director Shankar's new film with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani is said to have a huge budget.