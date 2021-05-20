Ram Charan Has A Special Birthday Wish For RRR's 'mighty Bheem' Jr NTR; Check Out

Jr NTR turned a year older today and while his fans, family and friends had adorable birthday wishes for him on social media, his RRR co-star Ram Charan had quite a special one for him. Rajamouli’s RRR is one of the most anticipated films of the Tollywood industry and Ram Charan took it top-notch by introducing Jr NTR’s character in the film. Check out Jr NTR's birthday wish by Ram Charan, below.

Ram Charan introduced Jr NTR as Bheem in RRR

Ram Charan posted a fierce photo of Jr NTR, which is his first look from RRR. He tagged a bunch of people in the picture and wrote the caption, “Meet my dearest @jrntr as the mighty and intense #KomaramBheem from #RRRMovie. He's a rebel with a cause! Happy Birthday Brother ❤️@ssrajamouli @ajaydevgn @aliaabhat @oliviakmorris @alison_doody @thondankani @dvvmovies @RRRMovie”(sic). In the picture, Jr NTR is seen wearing a white dhoti and navy blue kurta. The actor is seen pointing a spear at someone with rage on his face and his eyes. Through his post, he also revealed Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem in the film.

Rajamouli’s RRR is a period action drama film with an ensemble cast. Apart from Jr NTR in RRR, the film will also star Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Olivia Morris while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody play supporting roles. Ram Charan will be portraying the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju in RRR. The film will depict the story of two freedom fighters played by Charan and NTR, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad, for their country.

Ram Charan will also star in the film Acharya, an action drama film directed by Koratala Siva. The film stars Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal, and Pooja Hegde, along with Ram Charan. Jr NTR is currently recovering from COVID-19. As a gift from his fans, he has asked them to stay indoors and stay safe. He wrote that the biggest gift his fans can give him is by staying home and following lockdown rules.

IMAGE: RAM CHARAN'S INSTAGRAM

