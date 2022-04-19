Ram Charan Hosts Langar Seva At Golden Temple Post 'RRR' Success; Shoots For Next In State

Post the success of magnum opus RRR, South star Ram Charan has been receiving immense love and appreciation for his craft in the blockbuster film. The film where he played the role of a cop has been witnessing monstrous growth at the box office while smashing all records worldwide. Now, post the success of the film, the Magadheera actor has begun shooting for his next film RC 15 in Punjab and his special gesture during his stay in the state has won the hearts of all.

The actor basking the phenomenal success is shooting for filmmaker Shankar’s upcoming multilingual film RC 15 in Amritsar, Punjab. As a mark of gratitude for recent love and adoration, the actor organized special langar at Golden Temple. His wife Upasna who has also accompanied the actor during his professional trip took to Instagram and shared a video from the Temple while thanking her stars for the opportunity of representing her husband and participating in the noble service.

Ram Charan organises special langar service at Golden Temple

The video shared by Upasna shows her taking a tour of the entire Golden Temple while checking on the food prepared to be served to the devotees. She was also seen sitting for the langar with her team while thanking all for the special service. Towards the end, she was also gifted a special portrait of the Golden Temple by the committee members.

While captioning the post, Upasna wrote, “As a mark of gratitude Mr.C hosted a langar seva at the golden temple in Amritsar. I had the privilege & opportunity to represent him by participating in the seva as he was shooting for #RC 15. This truly fed my soul. Rc & I feel blessed with your love & accept it with humility.”

On the other hand, Ram Charan who was shooting in the state received an overwhelming response after he was mobbed on the shooting sets by frenzied fans who wanted to catch a glimpse of the star. On Monday, a video from the shooting sets went viral that showed fans visiting the sets while chanting the actor’s name while the actor and his security tried to control the mob.

IMAGE: PTI/Instagram/upasanakaminenikonidela