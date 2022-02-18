Ram Charan Pens Special Bday Wish For 'maa', His Wife Upasana Shares Montage Video; Watch

Actor Ram Charan took to his social media handle to pen a doting wish to his mother, Surekha Konidela, on her birthday. The actor is currently preparing for two releases on his catalogue including SS Rajamouli directorial RRR and Acharya where he will, star alongside his father superstar Chiranjeevi Konidela. Additionally, his wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, also shared a sweet gesture via social media to wish her mother-in-law.

Ram Charan and Upasana wish Surekha Konidela

Taking to his Instagram on February 18, the 36-year-old actor shared a picture of his mother Surekha with his father Chiranjeevi. The trio is seemingly posing together on the sets of the father-son duo's forthcoming film Acharya as they can be seen in their costume of Acharya and Siddha, respectively. Charan also shared a sweet note for his mother by writing, ''No one knows me like you do!! Happy birthday maa🎂❤️ !!''

On the other hand, Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela shared a sweet montage filled with fondest memories of her mother-in-law and the entire Konidela clan. She also described her as 'the best mom-in-law' in the video. Sharing the video, Upasana wrote, ''Happy Happy Birthday my dearest Athama. 🥇Ur the core of our married life. Thank you for sharing RC & rhyme with me Love u loads @konidalasurekha ♥️''

More on Ram Charan

As mentioned above, the actor is currently busy preparing for the release of the upcoming magnum opus RRR also starring Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. The film went through a number of delays and postponements owing to the pandemic. Inspired by Telugu freedom fighters, the film revolves around the fictional take on the lives of two freedom fighters namely Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan and Kumram Bheem portrayed by Jr NTR in the early 20th century. The film is finally set to release on March 25, 2022.

Similarly, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer Acharya also faced multiple postponements before finalizing the release date i.e April 2022. Directed by Koratala Siva, the forthcoming action film will also star Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh and more. The plot of the movie follows a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer deciding to fight against the Endowments Department after finding out that they tampered with the temple funds and donations.

Image: Instagram/@alwaysramcharan