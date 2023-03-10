Ram Charan Says He's Able To Pay His EMIs Because Of Dad Chiranjeevi's Upbringing

Ram Charan recently spoke about how his father Chiranjeevi kept his professional life away from his personal life. In an interview with Sam Fragoso on the Talk Easy Podcast, the RRR star revealed that his dad Chiranjeevi did not want his children to know that they had a "superstar father."

Opening up about his dad's upbringing, the Acharya actor said that he is "able to pay EMIs and keep it going" while adding that he's "doing well because of his upbringing and the way he was." During the podcast, Ram Charan said that he did not let global stardom get to him because his dad had tried really hard to give his siblings and him a normal upbringing.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan also recalled that while growing up, his father's awards and cinema magazines would stay in the office below their house. The actor added that there were no photos, magazines, or fan work of Chiranjeevi in their house as he "did not want the influence of his work coming into his residence."

'Chiranjeevi wanted us to be normal as possible'

In the same interview, Ram Charan shared that Chiranjeevi wanted his children to be "as normal as possible." He said, "He thought it was very glamorous, tempting as an industry and he wanted us to be as normal as possible, he did not want us to know that we had a superstar father and to take it for granted that it would all come easy for us."

"Whatever he did was right as till today, I am able to pay my EMIs and keep it going and I am doing well because of his upbringing and the way he was," Charan added.

On the work front, Ram Charan is all set to appear in RC15 alongside Kiara Advani.