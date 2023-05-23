Ram Charan Talks About Kashmir On Day 2 Of G20 Summit, Says The Place 'pulls People'

Ram Charan recently went to Srinagar to attend the event on Film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation at the G20 summit. He went to the three-day event to represent the Indian film industry and discuss certain crucial aspects of the cinema. Reportedly, this is the very first time an actor from South India went as a representative of the Indian film industry.

During the summit, the RRR star spoke to Republic Media Network and opened up about his experience in Kashmir. Talking about his experience in Kashmir, the actor said, "I think I had the best experience since I was a child until now. It is a magical place. It is a paradise on earth, no matter what we hear in the distress. It is still a place that pulls people back with such wide arms. It is not about the valleys and the mountains, it is about the big heart people here have and they really show what is the real Kashmir."

The interviewer further asked about his role in drafting film policy (which gives clearance to films to shoot at certain places). "You've been the part of drafting the film policy, what are the takeaway points from the Kashmir?" asked the interviewer. Ram Charan replied by saying, "I do not know, you cannot take anything from Kashmir or you can say Kashmir can offer you this. It can offer you everything. It's like I said it has been 95 years our film industry has been there and it will take another 95 years for you to explore Kashmir." Check the tweet below:

#LIVE | I had the best experience since I was a child until now. It's a paradise on earth. It's not about the valleys and mountains, it's about the big heart that people have here in Kashmir. Kashmir has everything: Actor @AlwaysRamCharan to Republic. https://t.co/6CjsNJ9CEq pic.twitter.com/AVzZes48fV — Republic (@republic) May 23, 2023

More on Ram Charan in the G20 summit

Ram Charan has yet again made India proud with his attendance at the G20 summit that started on May 22 and will conclude on May 24. At the event, the Game Changer star spoke about India's cultural diversity, cost-effectiveness, picturesque settings, technology, and more. The focus of his speech was on film tourism.