Ram Charan Opens Up On Hollywood Debut At G20 Summit: I Don't Think...

Ram Charan was a guest at the G20 Summit in Kashmir. He was part of a discussion on Film Tourism in India. The RRR star spoke about a number of topics such as Kashmir, RRR and his potential Hollywood debut.

Ram Charan was asked about his Hollywood debut. The Telugu star said that he is currently rooted in India. He added that he doesn’t want to travel for filming anywhere else for the film unless the director is from Hollywood. Ram Charan had also hinted about his potential Hollywood debut earlier this year while campaigning for Naatu Naatu at Oscars.

The RRR star further said that he wants to "stick to his own culture". “I want to explore India more and I don't think so I would want to travel anywhere else for my films unless the producer or director is from Hollywood,” said the Dhruva actor. He added, “I want to stick to my culture. I want to educate you that our Indian sentiments are so strong”.

Ram Charan dances to Naatu Naatu, speaks about RRR

Ram Charan also grooved at the G20 Summit’s Film Tourism event along with the Korean ambassador to india. The video of them grooving together has been going viral on social media. Ministry of Tourism captioned the video, "The Naatu Naatu star @AlwaysRamCharan along with @ChangJaebok1, Korean Amabassador to India did an impromptu performance to the #NaatuNaatu beats – the Oscar winning song at the #Filmtourism side event at the 3rd G20 #TWG meeting at Srinagar (sic)."

The Naatu Naatu star @AlwaysRamCharan along with @ChangJaebok1 , Korean Amabassador to India did an impromptu performance to the #NaatuNaatu beats – the Oscar winning song at the #Filmtourism side event at the 3rd G20 #TWG meeting at 📍Srinagar. pic.twitter.com/7QM8vBIwd8 — Ministry of Tourism (@tourismgoi) May 22, 2023

The Telugu star also spoke about his global smash hit, RRR. He said that the film is not something that belongs to him but belongs to the entirety of India. As per ANI, the actor said, "RRR is not just my film. It is India's film”.