Ram Charan Talks About Films At G20 Summit, Says 'Indian Cinema Possesses Unique Beauty'

Ram Charan recently visited Srinagar to mark his presence at the G20 summit. He attended an event on Film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation. Recently, he took to social media and expressed his gratitude for the same.

Ram Charan shared a series of photos from the G20 summit. In the first photo, he was seen entering the stage. In another photo, the RRR star could be seen standing on the stage with Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State Science and Tech, and other prominent personalities.

In the third photo, Ram Charan sat with Gangapuram Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER). In one of the photos, the pan-India star could be seen greeting the attendees with a 'namaste'. Sharing the photos on his Instagram handle, Ram Charan wrote, "I am truly grateful for the opportunity to showcase the richness of our rooted culture & mysticism through our films at the G20 Summit. Indian Cinema possesses a unique beauty in its ability to impart valuable life lessons through highly relatable content. @gkishanreddyofficial garu @manojsinhabjp ji @kantamitabh ji @g20org #g20india." Take a look at the post below.

Ram Charan on his experience in Kashmir

During the G20 summit, Ram Charan spoke to Republic Media Network and shed light on his experience in Kashmir. He said, "I think I had the best experience since I was a child until now. It is a magical place. It is a paradise on earth, no matter what we hear in the distress. It is still a place that pulls people back with such wide arms. It is not about the valleys and the mountains, it is about the big heart people here have and they really show what is the real Kashmir."

#LIVE | I had the best experience since I was a child until now. It's a paradise on earth. It's not about the valleys and mountains, it's about the big heart that people have here in Kashmir. Kashmir has everything: Actor @AlwaysRamCharan to Republic. https://t.co/6CjsNJ9CEq pic.twitter.com/AVzZes48fV — Republic (@republic) May 23, 2023

Ram Charan was reportedly the first actor from South India to represent the Indian film industry at the G20 summit. The three-day event began on May 22 and will conclude on May 24. During the summit, the actor spoke about several topics including film tourism, cultural diversity, cost-effectiveness, picturesque settings, and technology among others.