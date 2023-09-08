Ram Charan To Star In Virat Kohli Biopic? Here's What We Know

Ram Charan's last release, RRR, swept the global box office. The film also went far in further establishing Indian cinema on the global map. As the actor continues to shoot for his next release - Game Changer, confirmation comes on whether Ram Charan will be starring in a major biopic, reportedly in the making.

3 things you need to know

SS Rajamouli directorial RRR bagged several international nominations and an Oscar -- the latter being for song Naatu Naatu.

Ram Charan's next, Game Changer, directed by S Shankar, also stars Kiara Advani in the lead.

On the personal front, Ram Charan recently welcomed his first child with wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela.

Ram Charan's spokesperson provides clarification on the Virat Kohli biopic

Rumours of Ram Charan starring in the official Virat Kohli biopic were sparked when the actor, earlier this year, had expressed interest in starring in a sports film. There was no confirmation on the news at the time. The actor's spokesperson, however, has now officially addressed the rumour.

(Ram Charan will next be seen in S Shankar's Game Changer | Image: alwaysramcharan/Instagram)

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Ram Charan's spokesperson revealed that Ram Charan currently has no plans of starring in the Virat Kohli biopic. The spokesperson further added how the actor's complete focus is on wrapping up Game Changer which is in its last leg of shoot.

How did the rumour spark?

During a media interaction held in March, Ram Charan had expressed interest in starring in a sports film in response to a question about the kind of roles he is aspiring to take up. He said he is eager to do a film based on any sport. "It's long overdue, maybe a sports-centric film," said Ram Charan. When the actor was further asked a pointed question about possibly starring in cricketer Virat Kohli's biopic, Ram Charan promptly replied, "If given a chance, it will be fantastic."