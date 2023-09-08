'We Engage In...': Rohit Sharma Reveals What He Discusses With Virat Kohli While Batting

India's captain, Rohit Sharma, is currently leading the Indian cricket team in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka. He shoulders the responsibility of bringing success to the nation. Furthermore, Sharma's next major challenge is the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, set to commence in India on October 5. His role will undoubtedly be crucial if the Indian team hopes to secure victory in the upcoming ICC event, which is set to be held in India later this year.

3 things you need to know

India will play their next match against Pakistan on September 10

After the Pakistan clash, India will face Sri Lanka and Bangladesh

The final of the Asia Cup 2023 is slated to be held on September 17

Also Read: 'He Will Be Rohit Sharma's Trump Card At World Cup': Former India Star Makes Big Claim

Rohit Sharma opens up on discussions he has with Virat Kohli on the crease

In a recent interview with journalist Vimal Kumar, Rohit Sharma shed light on the discussions he has with fellow teammate Virat Kohli before every match or series. Rohit emphasized that he and Kohli engage in extensive conversations about the team's composition and analyze the strengths and weaknesses of their opponents. In recent matches, these two senior Indian cricketers have been observed discussing various match situations and providing input to one another.

"When we're out there on the pitch together, we engage in discussions about the bowlers we're facing and strategize on how best to handle them. We often delve into our plans for the upcoming challenges before each series, meticulously analyzing the opposition's key players and potential threats. It's all part of our continuous effort to stay well-prepared and vigilant on the field," Sharma said.

Meanwhile, Sharma, Kohli, and the rest of the Indian team are preparing to face their arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super 4 stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. The highly-anticipated match is scheduled for September 10 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Unfortunately, heavy rains forced the Men in Blue to conduct an indoor practice session on Thursday. India's opening match of the tournament against Pakistan was called off midway due to persistent rainfall in Pallekele.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: India Might Be Eliminated If All Super Fours Matches Are Rained Out

Rain also hampered India's final group-stage match in the Asia Cup 2023 against Nepal. The second innings had to be cut short because of time constraints. After the match against Pakistan, India will lock horns against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. These matches are important, as it will decide the Indian cricket team's fate in the competition.

Image: BCCI