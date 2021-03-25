Ram Charan Unveils First Look Poster Of Sai Dharam Tej's 'Republic'; See Here

Tollywood superstar Ram Charan recently extended his support to his contemporary Sai Dharam Tej by unveiling the first look poster of the latter's highly-anticipated film, Republic. On Thursday, Republic's first look poster was released by the makers and was quick to make headlines. After Ram Charan unveiled the film's poster, Sai Dharam Tej took to his Twitter handle to thank the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor for 'readily accepting' his request to launch the first look poster of the Dev Katta directorial.

Ram Charan loved the poster of Sai Dharam Tej's 'Republic'

The first look poster of Sai Dharam Tej’s film Republic has been unveiled by Ram Charan earlier today, i.e March 25, 2021. Sharing the poster on his Twitter handle, the 35-year-old wrote, ''Loved the poster! Wishing my dear brother @IamSaiDharamTej, director @devakatta & the entire team ... All the best!! #Republic #RepublicFirstLook #RepublicOnJune4th.'' The message on the poster reads, "We are all living under the illusion there is governance, but we are yet to discover it!".

Along with the message, Republic film's poster also comprised the protagonist's sketched portrait, wherein he is seen sporting a full-fledged beard with an intense look. If the grapevines are to be believed, the Solo Brathuke So Better actor will be seen essaying the role of an IAS officer in this Telugu film. Check out the first-look poster of Republic below:

Soon after Ram Charan unveiled the upcoming film's poster, Sai Dharam Tej also took to his Twitter handle to pen a sweet note for his Tollywood contemporary. Tej wrote: "I've never experienced “I’m just a phone call away” until the moment I called and asked whether you can launch the first look." The 34-year-old added, "You readily accepted my request to launch our first look. Your support means the world to me. Thank You, Charan. Love you #Republic".

Take a look:

I've never experienced “I’m just a phone call away” until the moment I called and asked whether you can launch the first look. You readily accepted my request to launch our first look. Your support means the world to me.Thank You Charan. Love youðŸ¤—ðŸ˜˜â¤ï¸ #Republic https://t.co/8DgzNCnp1c — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) March 25, 2021

About 'Republic'

Alongside Sai Dharam Tej, the Republic cast also boats of Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Subbaraju, Sai Dheena and Rahul Ramakrishna in pivotal roles. The film is touted to be a political actioner with director Dev Katta at its helm. It has been jointly produced by J Pullarao and J Bhagawan under the banner, JB Entertainments.