Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni Planning To Shift Home After Daughter's Birth?

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni have embraced parenthood. They welcomed a baby girl on Tuesday (June 20). The new phase in their relationship will also come with a significant shift in their living arrangements as the couple will reportedly be moving back with their parents.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni are reportedly moving back with the former's parents, Megastar Chiranjeevi and Surekha. The couple who is currently residing in their own place is eager to return to the family house for the sake of their child. The decision behind this move has come from the thought of providing the little one the experience of growing up with caring grandparents.

The RRR actor's father and megastar Chiranjeevi lives in a multistorey apartment in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad and the couple is soon going to move back with them.

(Ram Charan along with his family | Image: Chiranjeevi/Instagram)

Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni welcome baby girl

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni welcomed their first child, a baby girl today (June 20). The news was confirmed by Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. They shared a medical bulletin on social media and confirmed that both the mother and the daughter were doing fine.

(Medical bulletin from the hospital | Image: Twitter)

On Monday, pregnant Upasana, along with, her family was snapped at the hospital. After the video went viral, several fans speculated that the good news was on the way. A few days ago, she also shared photos of her maternity suite and said, "Something special is coming soon".

Meanwhile, Ram Charan's production house recently announced that they will be bankrolling their first movie titled The India House. The films stars Anupam Kher and Nikhil Siddhartha. On the movies front, Ram Charan will feature in Game Changer, opposite Kiara Advani.