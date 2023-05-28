Ram Charan Announces Pan-India Film The India House Under His Production Banner

Ram Charan, who is gearing up for his film Game Changer, recently took to his social media handles to make a new movie announcement. His production house V Mega Pictures in partnership with Vikram Reddy will be bankrolling the movie titled The India House. The announcement of the movie was made through a power-packed motion video.

Sharing the video, the RRR star tweeted, "On the occasion of the 140th birth anniversary of our great freedom fighter Veer Savarkar Garu we are proud to announce our pan India film - THE INDIA HOUSE - headlined by Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupam Kher ji & director Ram Vamsi Krishna. Jai Hind." The film produced by Ram Charan's V Mega Pictures and Abhishek Agarwal Arts will feature Anupam Kher and Nikhil Siddhartha as main leads. It is the first project backed by V Mega Pictures. Check the tweet below:

More about The India House

Ram Charan has partnered with Vikram Reddy's UV Creations to produce The India House under the banner that he has recently launched. The aim of V Mega Pictures is to promote young talent in the entertainment industry and provide the audience with the best storytelling experience. The India House being Ram Charan's first movie under V Mega Pictures guarantees a stellar star cast and skilled crew. This film will be helmed by Ram Vamsi Krishna and the announcement of the film was made today (May 28).

The announcement was made today on the occasion of the 140th birthday anniversary of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar. The India House by Ram Charan will take the viewers back to the pre-Independence era in London. The film will showcase a love story during a time of major political turmoil. Reportedly, the film features Anupam Kher as Shyamji Krishna Varma and Nikhil Siddhartha as Shiva. It will reportedly show the time period of 1905.