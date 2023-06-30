Ram Charan-Upasana Reveal The Name Of Their Daughter, Here's What It Means

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni are currently enjoying their parenthood phase. They welcomed their baby girl on June 20. After giving a sneak peek of the preparations for their little one's naming ceremony, the couple has now revealed her name.

3 things you need to know

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni welcomed their baby girl days after celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary.

The new parents received a grand welcome at their house in Hyderabad.

The couple announced their pregnancy in December last year.

Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni reveal their little one's name

Ram Charan recently took to social media and revealed the name of his daughter. He shared a series of photos with Upasana Kamineni and their baby girl - Klin Kaara Konidela. The photos also featured the couple's family members. The little one's name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening.

(Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni reveal daughter's name | Image: Ram Charan/Instagram)

"With the blessings of the Chenchu Tribal Goddess - Bhauramma Devi, we introduce our beloved granddaughter 'Klin Kaara Konidela' taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam," the message shared by the actor read.

(Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni along with their family | Image: Ram Charan/Instagram)

(Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni along with their family | Image: Ram Charan/Instagram)

Upasana Kamineni shares sneak peek of preparations for naming ceremony

Earlier on Friday (June 30), Upasana Kamineni took to social media and shared some behind-the-scene glimpses from her daughter's naming ceremony. In the photos, a group of people can be seen decorating the house. One of the glimpses showcased the house decorated with white flowers and mango leaves. Sharing the photos on her Instagram story, she wrote, "BTS our darling daughter's naming ceremony."

(Screengrab of Upasana Kamineni's Instagram story)

Earlier, Ram Charan addressed the media after his baby girl's birth. He shared that the Konidela family will announce the name of their little munchkin on the 21st day of her birth according to the traditions. "Thank you to all the fans for their prayers. As per tradition, I will reveal her name on the 21st day of her birth," he said.