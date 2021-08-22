Ram Charan Wishes Father Chiranjeevi On His Birthday; Calls The Megastar His 'Acharya'

South Indian Megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela is celebrating his 66th birthday. The actor has been an inspiration for several other actors in the entertainment industry. To mark his birthday, his son Ram Charan shared a special video from their upcoming film Acharya. He also shared how his father is an inspiration to him in the BTS video.

Ram Charan's heartfelt wish for his father Chiranjeevi

South Indian actor Ram Charan Konidella often shares how he looks up to his father and actor Chiranjeevi Konidella. The actor will soon star in the upcoming film Acharya alongside Chiranjeevi. To wish his father on his 66th birthday, Ram Charan shared a compilation of several BTS videos from the shoot of Acharya. In the video, the actor was seen driving his father to the sets of the film. In between the video, Ram Charan shared how he gets inspired by his father. He wrote, "Every shot with him is a learning experience", "Someone I look up to", and "Every moment with him is an absolute joy". In the caption of the post, the actor wrote, "My Appa.. my #acharya . Happy birthday!!❤️🤗❤️". Fans of the megastar showered him with warm birthday wishes on the post.

Ram Charan shares how he is delighted to star alongside Chiranjeevi

Ram Charan will star alongside Chiranjeevi in the film Acharya written and directed by Koratala Siva. In March, when the film's poster was released, Ram Charan revealed how he was excited to share the screen space with his father. The actor shared the film's poster via Instagram and wrote, "Acting alongside you is more than just a dream come true Nanna! Thank you. Can’t ask for a better birthday gift!". He further called Chiranjeevi his Acharya.

The upcoming film Acharya was initially scheduled to release in May 2021. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of the film had to postpone it. The film also cast Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja hedge in pivotal roles. Reportedly, the film's plot revolves around a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-reformer who fights against the department of endowments over embezzlement and misappropriation of temple donations and funds. The film is being produced by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment.

IMAGE: RAM CHARAN'S INSTAGRAM