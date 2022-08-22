Ram Charan Wishes 'world's Best Dad' Chiranjeevi On 67th Birthday; Drops Stunning Pic

Chiranjeevi has been receiving heartfelt wishes from fans, family members and several film industry colleagues on his 67th birthday on Monday, August 22. The GodFather star received special mentions from cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Keerthy Suresh, Nagarjuna and more as well as from his superstar son Ram Charan.

The RRR hitmaker dropped a stunning picture with Chiranjeevi, where the father-son duo could be seen twinning in white outifts while beaming with joy. He further wished 'world's best dad' on the special occasion.

Ram Charan wishes 'world's best dad' Chiranjeevi on his 67th birthday

Taking to his social media handles on Monday, August 22, Ram shared a glimpse in which he and Chiranjeevi are dressed in matching white shirts, while also sporting sunglasses. Captioning the picture, he wrote, "To the world’s best DaD!! Happiest birthday !!"

❤️❤️To the world’s best DaD!!

Happiest birthday !!😘🙏 pic.twitter.com/0P4FxKsL36 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) August 22, 2022

The celebrity duo is much loved by fans and recently shared the screen together in Koratala Siva’s Acharya, which also starred Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi also got a shoutout from sports legend Sachin Tendulkar, who posted a throwback picture with the actor. In the caption, he stated, "Happy birthday @KChiruTweets Garu. Wishing you a year full of great health, happiness and success!". Other stars like Keerthy Suresh expressed gratitude to have worked with Chiranjeevi, further wishing him a 'happy, healthy and amazing' year.

Happy birthday @KChiruTweets Garu.

Wishing you a year full of great health, happiness and success! pic.twitter.com/LwBjsmop9B — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 22, 2022

Chiru @KChiruTweets Garu! Here’s wishing you a very Happy Birthday. It’s been such an honour to meet you & share screen with you! Can’t wait to get back on the sets & converse with you. May you have a healthy, happy & an amazing year ahead just like you!



Love

Mee Chelli 🤗♥️ pic.twitter.com/L8z3qBR0kd — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) August 22, 2022

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will be seen in Meher Ramesh's action flick Bhola Shankar alongside Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh. He also has the political action project GodFather, Waltair Veerayya as well as Auto Jaani in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @ALWAYSRAMCHARAN)