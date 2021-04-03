Ram Charan's Acharya Update To Rajinikanth's Award; Top 10 News Of South Celebs This Week

Actors are quite active on their social media handles where they connect with their fans on a professional and personal level. There are several posts from South Industry superstars that made headlines this week. Check out the top posts made by your favourite South celebs below-

Top Instagram posts of South Stars this week (March 28 – April 3, 2021)

Ram Charan share picture with Chiraanjeevi from Acharya

To celebrate Ram Charan’s birthday, Acharya makers shared a poster of him with Chiranjeevi. Both the stars are seen wearing black dacoit-like attire with rifles in hand. Ram Charan’s Instagram post has him expressing his feeling about collaborating with his father. He mentioned that it is like a dream come true for him. Acharya is set to release on May 13, 2021.

Dulquer Salmaan’s look from Salute

Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram gave fans a good glimpse at his look as Aravind Karunakaran in Salute movie. He is sporting a moustache and posing candidly with one hand in the pocket. Dulquer plays the lead role of a cop in Salute, an action thriller film directed by Rosshan Andrrews.

Rajinikanth issues statement on being honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Superstar Rajinikanth has been announced as the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution as actor, producer, and screenwriter. The Thalaiva started receiving messages from fans and celebrities as they got to know that he will be honoured with one of the most prestigious awards in Indian Cinema. The actor expressed his gratitude with a long message. He thanked the jury, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the government.

My heartfelt thanks to the government of india, respected & dearest @narendramodi ji, @PrakashJavdekar ji and the jury for conferring upon me the prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward I sincerely dedicate it to all those who have been a part of my journey. Thanks to the almighty ðŸ™ðŸ» — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 1, 2021

Immensely humbled and honoured with your greetings and the most prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward award respected and dearest Shri @narendramodi ji. My heartfelt thanks to you and the government of india ðŸ™ðŸ» https://t.co/XT9X6paSNT — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 1, 2021

For all the love,greetings & wishes I’ve received from eminent political leaders, my film fraternity friends & colleagues,well wishers,media, every person who took the time to wish me & my beloved fans from across India & all over the world .. my deepest gratitude and thanks ðŸ™ðŸ» — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 2, 2021

Nani reveals Tuck Jagadish trailer release date

Nani’s Instagram handle has him sharing the trailer release date of Tuck Jagadish. It will arrive on April 13, 2021. A new poster featuring the actor was also revealed. The action movie is set to hit the theatres on April 23, 2021.

Rashmika Mandanna does Wild Dog Push Up Challenge given by Nagarjuna Akkineni

Wild Dog stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher and others. Before the release of the movie, Nagarjuna gave a push up challenge promoting the film to Rashmika Mandanna. The actor took it gracefully and completed the challenge.

Prithiviraj announces Kuruthi teaser

Prithiviraj will soon be seen in the socio-political thriller film Kuruthi. The actor took to his social media handle to announce its teaser release date. It will arrive today at 6 pm.

Pooja Hedge misses out Thalapth65 muharat puja

Thalapathy 65 stars Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hedge in lead roles. It commenced shooting after a Muharat Puja in Chennai. However, Pooja missed out on the first-day of filming due to another project. She expressed her excitement on joining the team soon.

Missing out on the muharat puja today of #Thalapathy65 since I’m shooting elsewhere. But my heart and spirit is with the team. Good luck â¤ï¸ can’t wait to join you’ll soon ðŸ’ƒðŸ»ðŸ’ƒðŸ»ðŸ’ƒðŸ» — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) March 31, 2021

Chiranjeevi cooks for Nagarjuna before Wildog release

Ahead of Wildog release, lead actor Nagarjuna Akkineni agreed to be feeling a little hyper. To calm him, Chiranjeevi cooked him a delicious meal. Nagarjuna shared a picture of them from the kitchen.

A delicious dinner Cooked by the megastar himself to cool my nerves for #WildDog release tomorrow !! Thank you For a wonderful evening @KChiruTweets ðŸ™ picture courtesy Surekha garu ðŸ˜Š pic.twitter.com/86FO5aWI1Q — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) April 1, 2021

Tamannaah Bhatia shares 11th Hour teaser

Tamannaah Bhatia plays the lead Aratrika Reddy in 11th Hour. It is an upcoming crime thriller web series that will premiere on Aha. The actor posted the teaser of the show which received appreciation from the viewers.

Dhanush wraps 'Atrangi Re' shooting

National Award-winner Dhanush will appear in the Hindi film Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. He has completed filming the movie and posted a picture with director Aanand L. Rai and writer Himanshu Sharma. The romantic drama film is scheduled to release on August 6, 2021.

