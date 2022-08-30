The popularity minted by filmmaker SS Rajamouli's blockbuster hit RRR refrains to fade away as fans still reminisce about their favourite moments from the film. While the spectacular visual effects account for a great watch, another major highlight of the magnum opus is the chemistry between the two lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR who play the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively.

With Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations to begin in full swing and as people embrace themselves to welcome Lord Ganesh at home, this year a unique trend has swayed the Indian markets which has created a strong buzz all over the Internet.

Ram Charan inspired Ganpati idols take over Indian markets

RRR's smashing success and fan following have resulted in Lord Ganesha's statues before Ganesh Chaturthi being inspired by Ram Charan’s look from the film. Though it might sound quite bizarre, this trend of Lord Ganesha idols has currently taken over the Indian markets.

In the climax of the film, Ram’s character dons an orange garb similar to Lord Rama while helping Bheem to fight the British forces. This warrior look of the actor has inspired a number of Ganpati statues across the country. Various fan clubs of the actor shared pictures of a Ganpati idol from an unnamed location where the deity is in a running position, similar to one of Ram’s famous stills from the period drama.

Soon, the viral pictures of the Ganpati idols caught the attention of Twitter users. One of the users shared his fan love for the same and wrote, "Morning @AlwaysRamCharan Annaya.#Ramcharan craze is just on fire." Another Twitter user shared a picture of various idols inspired by Ram's character and wrote, "Mass God of this generation." A third user chimed in and wrote, "Good morning anna" alongside the Ganpati idol as Ram Charan. Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "Character reach of Ram Charan in Mumbai."

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that this is not the first time that SS Rajamouli's film has influenced the design of Ganpati idols for Ganesh Chaturthi. The filmmaker’s 2015 film Baahubali: The Beginning also inspired a few Ganpati idols that year following a huge fan raze.

IMAGE: Instagram/RRRmovie/Twitter/Tiazho