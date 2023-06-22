Ram Charan’s Manager Clarifies On Leaked Photo Of Actor's Daughter ‘Mega Princess’

RRR star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela have embraced parenthood for the first time. They welcomed their baby girl on June 20. Congratulatory messages started to pour in for the new parents. However, a leaked photo of a newborn baby is currently doing the rounds on social media, which got many wondering if that was the first glimpse of the baby girl.

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela became parents after 11 years of married life.

Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Mahesh Babu and others wished the couple on the occasion.

Their baby girl was born at the Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad and fans gathered outside the premises in large numbers to celebrate the little one's arrival.

Is the leaked photo of Ram Charan's daughter ‘Mega Princess’?

A picture of a newborn baby at the hospital, juxtaposed with Ram Charan, went viral after the Telugu actor was blessed with a daughter. Several fans reshared the picture, leading many to believe that it was the first photo of the little one. As it turns out, the picture is not of Ram Charan’s daughter. The same was confirmed by his digital manager.

Ram Charan’s manager issues a clarification

Siva Cherry, the digital manager of Ram Charan, clarified that the image going viral was not of Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter. The tweet read, “Pics circulating on social media are not the pics of #MegaPrincess.”

Meanwhile, fans have been waiting for the first glimpse of ‘Mega Princess’, as the little one has been referred to on social media since her birth. The hashtag 'Mega Princess' has also gove viral on Twitter after Chiranjeevi tweeted the moniker from his handle.