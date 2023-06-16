Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Shares Glimpse Of Maternity Suite: Something Special Coming Soon

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are all set to embrace parenthood. The couple is eagerly waiting for the arrival of their little one. Upasana's latest Instagram stories provide hints of their preparations for the upcoming addition to their family.

3 things you need to know

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni got married on June 14, 2002.

The couple is all set to welcome their first child after 11 years of marriage.

The philanthropist's due date is in July.

Upasana Kamineni drops hints about baby's arrival

Upasana Kamineni recently took to social media and shared a few photos. Seemingly, the photos were from her maternity suite. The philanthropist tagged Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. She hinted that the hospital will play an important role in welcoming the baby. Captioning the photo, she wrote, "Something very special coming soon." A creative director who is associated with a design studio dropped some more glimpses of the venue. From beautifully decorated interiors to furniture and carpets, the photos showcased all.

(Seemingly, this is a maternity suite at Apollo Hospital at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad | Image: Upasana Kamineni/Instagram)

(Upasana Kamineni shares glimpses of her maternity suite at the hospital | Image: Upasana Kamineni/Instagram)

(The glimpse of furniture and carpet at the maternity suite | Image: Upasana Kamineni/Instagram)

Upasana Kamineni's plans for baby's nursery

Earlier, Upasana Kamineni mentioned some details about her baby's nursery. She shared that both she and Ram Charan wanted their child to grow up and blend with elements of their personalities while avoiding excessive influence. They also found a way to inculcate this by giving a list of all the things they love to the designer. As a result, a unique wallpaper featuring the Amrabad Tiger Reserve, India's largest tiger reserve was made. Both Ram Charan and Upasana have a passion for wildlife, and the latter's foundation works closely with the reserve.