Upasana Kamineni Recalls Supporting Ram Charan During Challenging Naatu Naatu Shoot

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni recently opened up about how she supported her husband during the filming of SS Rajamouli's RRR. Ram Charan's wife revealed that the actor faced a lot of challenges during shoot and the choreography of Naatu Naatu "shook him physically". Upasana also recalled how appearing at the Academy Awards was a surreal moment for the couple, who are also expecting to be parents soon.

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Ram Charan's wife said that her husband has always been there for her, so it is important for her to support him as well. She further said, "Whether it was winning or losing, I don't think it was a big thing. I was just being there. It was a huge thing. Being there as a family was a huge thing."

She also talked about how she, SS Rajamouli, his wife, and Ram Charan have grown closer to each other. Upasana Kamineni said that she was present with the Game Changer star in Ukraine while they were shooting for Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu. She added, "I just had to be there at this time because he was physically shaking and he needed as much support as he could get during the dance."

Upasana on her Oscar experience

While speaking to Humans of Bombay, Upasana said that going to Los Angeles for Oscars was like a vacation for her and being there with Ram Charan was like a cherry on the cake. She received a warm welcome in LA, which was quite unexpected from her side. She said, "This was an unknown territory for us, but everyone was so warm, it was really nice." The entrepreneur recalled how the entire crew of RRR went like one big family to attend the Oscars ceremony. Ram and Upasana were last seen together at the star's birthday party in Hyderabad.

