Ram Pothineni, Krithi Shetty Set To Star In Lingusamy's 'Warrior'; Check New Poster

Ram Pothineni is one of the most celebrated stars in the Telugu film industry. The actor was last seen in the 2021 film Red and since then has been prepping for his upcoming bilingual film, which was temporarily titled RAPO19, as it marked the actor's 19th project. While fans have been waiting for the film ever since it was announced, the makers recently unveiled its title with a brand new poster.

Taking to his social media handle, Ram Pothineni recently surprised his fans as he unveiled a new poster of RAPO19, which is now titled, Warrior. The poster saw Ram Pothineni in a police uniform with some cops surrounding him. He had a fierce look on his face as he flaunted his moustache. The film's poster hinted at an action-filled plot. Moreover, as the movie is a directorial of N Lingusamy, it is expected with will be an entertaining one.

The actor's fans were thrilled to see his first look from the film. They expressed their excitement and quipped how they cannot wait to watch the film. Reportedly, a fresh schedule of the film's shoot has begun. The makers are currently filming the crucial scenes of the movie.

The film's shoot faced several delays in the past few months. Back in October, Ram Pothineni suffered a neck injury due to which the makers had to pause the film's shoot. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared a picture of him wearing a cervical collar. In the caption, he announced, "Take a break…or take The Break! RAPO19 on pause." His fans showered him with love and prayed for his speedy recovery.

More about Warrior

Warrior is a bilingual venture of the actor. The movie is being shot in both Telugu and Tamil simultaneously and will also mark Pothineni's Tamil debut. Krithi Shetty is playing the leading lady of the film and Aadhi Pinishetty is set to portray the main antagonist. While N Lingasamy is helming the project, Srinivasaa Chitturi is bankrolling it. As only Ram Pothineni's first look is revealed yet, the movie's theme and plot are still under wraps. However, the actor has promised his fans that the film will be something they have never seen before.

Image: Instagram/@ram_pothineni