'RAPO19' Shoot Halted As Ram Pothineni Takes A Break After Neck Injury

Ram Pothineni is one of the celebrated actors in the Telugu film industry. The actor's upcoming bilingual film, tentatively named RAPO19, is one of the most anticipated movies in the industry. While Pothineni had waited for a long time to work on the film, he had to pause it after an unfortunate neck injury.

Taking to Instagram, Ram Pothineni shared a selfie wearing a cervical collar. The actor did not mention the cause of the injury. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Take a break…or take The Break! RAPO19 on pause". The actor's fans showered him with love and asked him to take care. As per Pinkvilla, Ram Pothineni hurt his neck during an intense physical transformation for his film.

Details about RAPO19

RAPO19 is a bilingual venture of Pothineni. The film is being shot in Telugu and Tamil simultaneously. RAPO19 will mark Pothineni's Tamil debut. While N Lingusamy is helming the project, Krithi Shetty is playing the leading lady of the film. Aadhi Pinishetty will portray the lead antagonist. While the details about Pothineni's character are still under wraps, the actor has promised his fans that the movie will be something they have never seen before. Srinivasaa Chitturi is serving as the film's producer.

Earlier this year, Ram Pothineni revealed he had waited for RAPO19 for a long time. Taking to Twitter, the actor mentioned he always wanted to work with Lingusamy. He wrote, "I’ve waited a long time for this! RAPO19 - a Telugu-Tamil Bi-lingual with one of my fav @dirlingusamy sir. Looking forward to working with the passionate Srinivasaa Chitturi garu". Actor Sai Dharam Tej congratulated Ram and wrote, "All the best abbayi".

I’ve waited a long time for this! #RAPO19 - a Telugu-Tamil Bi-lingual with one of my fav @dirlingusamy sir.



Looking forward to working with the passionate Srinivasaa Chitturi garu. @SS_Screens.



Love..#RAPO pic.twitter.com/j6PiBPojvj — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) February 18, 2021

More about Ram Pothineni

Ram Pothineni made his acting debut with Devasudu in 2006. The actor won the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actor for the film. The actor then went on to star in Ready, alongside Genelia D'Souza, Kandireega. Pandaga Chesko, Hello Guru Prema Kosame and Nenu Sailaja. Despite making his name in the industry, the actor had his fair share of flop films as well. However, he still is one of the much-celebrated actors in the industry. His Last film Red was much loved by his fans.

Image: Instagram/@ram_pothineni