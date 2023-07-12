Ram Pothineni, Puri Jagannadh's Double ISmart Goes On Floors With Intense Sequence

Ram Pothineni will soon be seen Double iSmart. The film officially went on floors in Mumbai on Wednesday, July 12. It is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and promises to be a grand action-entertainer..

3 things you need to know

Ram Pothineni was last seen in N Lingusamy’s The Warrior, alongside Krithi Shetty.

Double iSmart is a sequel to iSmart Shankar (2019)

The film is eyeing for a Maha Shivratri release next year.

Double iSmart with an action episode

The first shot of Double iSmart featured a massive action sequence involving Ram Pothineni and a group of fighters. This high-octane sequence was choreographed by Kecha Khamphakdee, known for his work in Puri Jagannadh's previous films. Hollywood cinematographer Gianni Giannelli is also on board for Double iSmart.

A behind-the-scenes still is doing the rounds on the social media. The photo, shared by the film's production house, showcases Ram seated in a truck and holding fireworks in his hand. The snap also featured Jagannadh, Kecha, and Gianni. They were all smiles for the photo. The caption read,"The much-anticipated shoot of #DoubleISMART began today on a huge set with a MASSive action sequence under action choreography of Kecha & DOP Gianni."

(Double iSmart shooting begins | Image: Puri Connects/Twitter)

Double iSmart to be released in multiple languages

Double iSmart , sequel to iSmart Shankar (2019), is being made on a substantial budget and aims to meet international standards in terms of production quality. It is a pan-Indian film that will release in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film is scheduled for a release on March 8. 2024, coinciding with Maha Shivratri.

The film is said to be a technical marvel and a crowd-pleasing action extravaganza. The rest of the cast and crew have not been revealed yet. Fans of Ram and Puri Jagannadh are eagerly awaiting further updates. The anticipation for Double iSmart is sky-high.