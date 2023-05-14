Ram Pothineni Starrer Double ISmart To Hit Screens On THIS Date

Four years after the commercial success of iSmart Shankar, the makers are now all set to release the sequel to the film. The news came a day before Ram Pothineni’s birthday, who is the lead actor of the film. Titled Double iSmart, it will be released in theatres on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri (March 8th), next year.

The official Twitter handle of the production house of Double iSmart shared the poster of the film on Sunday and wrote, The ENERGETIC combo of Ustaad @ramsayz & Dashing Director #PuriJagannadh is back with ISMART BANG for #DoubleISMART. A high octane action entertainer in cinemas from MARCH 8th 2024. In Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada #HappyBirthdayRAPO @Charmmeofficial.” The poster featured Trishools with blood marks on them and it gave hints about the backdrop of the second film of iSmart Shankar franchise.

The ENERGETIC combo of

Ustaad @ramsayz & Dashing Director #PuriJagannadh is back with ISMART BANG for #DoubleISMART🔥



A high octane action entertainer in cinemas from MARCH 8th 2024💥



In Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada#HappyBirthdayRAPO@Charmmeofficial pic.twitter.com/zVq6AX6rH3 — Puri Connects (@PuriConnects) May 14, 2023

Double iSmart is directed by Puri Jagannadh, who has also penned the story of the film. Made under the banner of Puri Connects, it will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. The other cast and technical crew of the movie will be announced later.

More about iSmart Shankar

iSmart Shankar centered on an assassin who assists the police after memories of a murdered officer are transferred to his brain. The film also featured Satyadev, Nabha Natesh, and Nidhhi Agerwal in major roles. Released in 2019, the film was a commercial success, running for more than 100 days at the box office.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Pothineni was last seen in N Lingusamy’s The Warrior, alongside Krithi Shetty. The film turned out to be a flop venture. Next, the actor will star in Boyapati Srinu’s yet-to-be-titled film. The movie will also feature Sreeleela in the lead and will mark Ram’s first collaboration with Boyapati. Tentatively titled BoyapatiRAPO, it is being produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screens.