'Rama Rao On Duty': Makers Drop Ravi Teja Starrer's BTS Clip, Tease Action-packed Trailer

Ravi Teja's upcoming film Rama Rao On Duty has created a massive buzz among audiences, as they eagerly wait to see the superstar take on miscreants in the action-thriller. The film is all set to release later this month, with makers recently dropping its making video where Ravi can be seen in an intense avatar. From shattering glasses, playing with fire to packing a punch, Ravi is seen as a mass action hero in the clip.

Written and directed by Sarath Mandava, Rama Rao On Duty will be hitting theatres on July 29, 2022. Its trailer will be launched on July 16.

Ravi Teja looks intense in Rama Rao On Duty's making video

Taking to their Twitter handle on Wednesday, July 13, production banner SLV Cinemas shared the 34-second-long clip, which set the stage for the high-octane action sequences fans will witness in the film. "Here's the Action Making of #RamaRaoOnDuty. Trailer on July 16th," they wrote in the caption. Take a look.

The project is being bankrolled by SLV Cinemas and RT Team Works and also stars Rajisha Vijayan, Divyansha Kaushik, Venu Thottempudi, Nassar and Naresh among others in pivotal roles. The film revolves around Teja's eponymous character Ramarao, an upright civil servant who is on a mission to eradicate poverty and thereby help people in need. Its production began in Hyderabad last year, with the film also taking place in Spain.

The film was earlier slated to release on June 17, however, the makers postponed it owing to pending post-production work.

The release of #RamaRaoOnDuty is postponed and would not be releasing on June 17th due to extensive post production for the BEST and MASSIEST output!



A New Release Date will be announced soon. pic.twitter.com/9ulOkExtsg — SLV Cinemas (@SLVCinemasOffl) May 26, 2022

More on Ravi Teja's work front

The actor will be seen in the upcoming Sudheer Varma directorial Ravanasura, which also stars Sushanth, Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar and Pujita Ponnada in pivotal roles. He's also busy with Trinadha Rao Nakkina’s action entertainer film, Dhamaka.

