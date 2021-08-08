Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj Look Majestic As They Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary

Baahubali superstar Rana Daggubati and his lady luck Miheeka Bajaj are in a celebratory mood as they clocked a year since their marriage today. The duo, who tied the knot on August 8, 2020, look stunning together donned in regal attires, as Miheeka posted a picture in a beautiful white backless gown while Rana looks dapper in a three-piece suit. In the post that has sent the fans and other celebrities gushing for the duo, Miheeka can be seen looking intently at the actor, while Rana flashes a smile at the camera.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka tied the knot in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. The private function had a select guest list including celebrities like Samantha Akkineni, Allu Arjun among other leading stars.

Miheeka's adorable post for Rana will leave you awestruck

Sharing the post on her Instagram handle, Miheeka penned a heartfelt note for her better half which has left netizens in awe of the couple. She captioned it, "Happy anniversary my love! It’s been the most blissful year! I love you to the ends of the world and more! Thank you for being you and being the most wonderful human being!! Here’s to a lifetime more. Because it’s a countdown till we’re not around … @ranadaggubati #mylife #mylove.".

Many fans and celebrities blessed the couple on this momentous occasion. Samantha also congratulated Rana and Miheeka and wrote, "god bless you both."

More about Rana and Miheeka's love story

During an Instagram interaction, the actor had revealed his simple yet special way of casually calling up and proposing Miheeka Bajaj. Stating that their meeting was the start of something serious, a time when he felt ready, Rana mentioned, "She knew where I’m getting at when I called her. And then she met me in person, that’s it. I remember I said a bunch of things together. For me, it was serious. It was a commitment. When I met her, that’s the time I felt I am ready to do this. It was that simple, for real.”

On the work front, Rana, who was last seen in Prabhu Solomon's Kaadan, is set to star in a historical drama film titled Virata Parvam. The film is directed by Venu Udugula and produced by D. Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri. Rana will share the screen with Sai Pallavi, Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, Easwari Rao, Sai Chand.

(IMAGE- MIHEEKA/INSTA)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.