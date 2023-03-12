Rana Daggubati Reacts To Baahubali Movie Not Being Named After His Character

Rana Daggubati, in a recent interview, shared how he felt about Baahubali not being titled on his character name. In the interview, he mentions that in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus movie franchise, it took two Baahubali’s to kill his character, Bhallaladeva once. He also added that even though he does not have a movie title with his name, he now has a series carrying his name.

Rana will be seen in Netflix series- Rana Naidu streaming from March 10. Ahead of the release, the Virata Parvam actor gave an interview to the OTT platform, in which he was asked if he was upset that his character name did not make it in the title of the SS Rajamouli’s movie franchise, Baahubali. To this, Rana replied that in the movie, two Baahulbalis were needed to kill his character once and that speaks volumes about his prowess.

Rana also added that even though he did not play the titular character in Baahubali, he now has a show Rana Naidu in his name.

About Rana Naidu

Rana Naidu is an action drama series released on 10 March 2023. The series features Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Sushant Singh, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, Abhishek Banerjee, Surveen Chawla among others. The series is directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma and is streaming in Hindi and Telugu languages. The series is an Indian adaptation of the American series, Ray Donovan.

About Baahubali Franchise

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the Baahubali franchise released two films, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The movies stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati in the lead role along with Anushka Shetty, Tamannah, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj and Nassar. At the time of its release, the movie was the most expensive film to be made. Made on a collective budget of over Rs 400 Crore, the films earned a combined sum of over Rs 2000 Crore.