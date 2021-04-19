Rana Daggubati Shares First Look Of 'Nadhi' Starring Sam Jones And Kayal Anandhi

Rana Daggubati announced the first look and made the first official announcement of an upcoming movie Nadhi. Produced under Mas Cinemas Production House, the film stars Sam Jones and Anandhi in the lead roles. Along with the intriguing poster of the upcoming film, the first look of the actors were also announced, creating excitement amongst the audience. Check out Rana Daggubati's latest film announcement below.

Rana Daggubati's Nadhi film poster released

A rather interesting first look indeed. Can't wait to see what's in store!



Happy to be part of the launch initiative for the new movie #Nadhi. A huge shout out to the crew. pic.twitter.com/AGvZt616f8 — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) April 18, 2021

Rana Daggubati was roped in by Mas Cinemas to announce the film. He shared the first look of the film and called it 'interesting', also adding that he cannot wait to see what's in store. He also wrote that he was happy to be a part of the launch initiative for the film. The poster shared on Rana Daggubati's Twitter account features a couple who look in love. The protagonist is seen sitting with a badminton racket while the other lead actor is seen leaning over his shoulder. The film is written and directed by Thamaraiselvan with MS Prabhu as the DOP. The film is produced by Sam Jones while Karthik will be executively producing the film.

The upcoming film seems to be a sports-action film. The lead actor is seen sitting in blood-stained clothes, which has left fans wondering about the genre and the storyline of the film. Netizens reacted to Rana Daggubati's latest film announcement. One Twitter user wrote, 'Eagerly waiting for this one!', while another wrote, 'Nadhi looks promising'. A Twitter user also sent best wishes to the team and crew of the Nadhi film. Check out their tweets below.

Eagerly waiting for this oneðŸ™‚! — Að—ƒð—†ð–ºð—… (@ajmal_kabeer_) April 18, 2021

All the best #NadhiMovie team ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ — Kadiri Nagamani (@kadirinag9) April 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati has a number of projects lined up. He was last seen in the film Haathi Mere Saathi and will be seen in the film Virata Parvam, and will also be seen in an Untitled remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyam. His last film Haathi Mere Saathi was released as Kaadan in the Telugu language and as Aranya in the Tamil language. The film also starred, Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Zoya Hussain in pivotal roles. The film was directed by Prabhu Solomon in all three languages.

(Image Source: Rana Daggubati/Instagram/Twitter)