Rana Daggubati Spends Time With YouTuber Gangavva, Drinks Thati Kallu | WATCH

Rana Daggubati recently met a popular Telugu YouTuber Gangavva. A video from their interaction is doing the rounds on the Internet. The actor met the YouTuber during a promo campaign.

In the viral video, Rana Daggubati can be seen visiting the village of Gangavva. He wore a printed purple and black T-shirt teamed with green pants and a white shirt. He can be seen indulging in a conversation with the locals. He also roamed around the village with them. The actor drank coconut water and ate non-vegetarian delicacies. The highlight of the video was when Gangavva was serving Rana Thati Kallu, a local term for palm wine. The drink is found in the rural areas of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Take a look at the video here:

Who is Gangavva?

Before rising to fame, Gangavva used to roll cigarettes and work on agricultural land. Her son-in-law Srikanth Sriram approached her and asked her to appear on his Telanga-based channel My Village Show. The channel focuses on village culture and rural life. She initially started making guest appearances and then became a full-time Youtuber in 2017. She soon became popular and participated in a Telugu reality show. Later, she also did supporting roles in films including Ismart Shankar and Godfather among others.

More about Rana Daggubati's professional life

Rana Daggubati is gearing up for the release of his upcoming comedy-drama Pareshan. The film is directed by Rupak Ronaldson and stars Massoda fame Thiruveer. The movie will hit theatres on June 2 this year. Ahead of the release, the actor has been visiting rural regions of Telangana to promote his film. He was last seen in the web series Rana Naidu. The series was an official adaptation of the popular American series Ray Donovan. The storyline revolves around the life of Rana Naidu, the go-to guy for everyone in Bollywood when they have a problem and his tense equation with his estranged father Naga. The series has been renewed for a second season. (Inputs from PTI)