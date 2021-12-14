Rana Daggubati's Birthday: 5 Times The 'Baahubali' Star Aced The Angry Young Man Role

From Bhallaldev to dashing MLA Jogendra, Baahubali star Rana Daggubati knows the art of acing his characters with utmost perfection. And on the occasion of Rana Daggubati's birthday let's revisit five angry man characters that Rana nailed in his movies. Here is a list of some of his best roles :

1. Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Baahubali, the biggest franchise and among one of the biggest hits had Rana playing the role of the antagonist. But this villain is no less than the lead, as Rana had nailed his character as "Bhallaldev", with a very good pyhisique and some amazing acting.

In the film, we get to see him conspiring against his brother Amarendra Baahubali for the throne of Mahishmati. He then captures 'Devsena', his brother's wife and betrays his mother Sivagami, who escapes with Baahubali's infant son, who grows up and avenges his father's death.

2. Nene Raju Nene Mantri

Rana is seen playing the role of Jogendra in Nene Raju Nene Mantri, who is an angry young man. However, he eventually becomes submissive when he's around his wife.The story revolves around how he decides to become a politician after Radha, his wife, is insulted by the sarpanch's wife. However, over time, his blind ambition lands him in a web of dirty politics.

3. Haathi Mere Saathi

This film centrally revolves around the man vs animal conflict and Rana's character Bandev is like a grown-up Mowgli from Jungle Book, who was born and brought up in the jungle where his ancestors lived protecting it. He thus gets agitated when authorities try to harm the animals and the surroundings of the jungle.

4. Bheemla Nayak

This is among one of Rana's yet to be released films where he will be seen playing the role of an antagonist alongside actor Pawan Kalyan. Bheemla Nayak is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language action thriller film directed by Saagar K Chandra, with the screenplay written by the reputed Trivikram Srinivas. It is a remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

5. Nenu Naa Rakshasi

In Nenu Naa Rakshasi, Abhimanyu, portrayed by Rana, is a professional assassin who kills local gangsters for money and later falls in love with Meenakshi, played by Ileana D'cruz, after he meets her in a cafeteria in which she works. And the story moves forward with a YouTube account named "It Is My Life Boss" uploads shooting and suicide videos. An attempt is made to find its owner.

These were some of the best roles that Rana portrayed and definitely made the audience feel how wonderful he is as an actor.

IMAGE:RANADAGGUBATI_FACEBOOK