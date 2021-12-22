Rana Daggubati's 'Mumbai Morning' Features 'Mighty R's' Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli & Jr NTR

Veteran Telugu director SS Rajamouli, actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR are currently gearing up for the release of their highly-anticipated pan-Indian film, RRR. The trio is currently in Mumbai partaking in promotional events and amid their visit to the city of dreams, they encountered their industry fellow, Rana Daggubati. On Wednesday, the Baahubali actor took to his verified Instagram handle and dropped a bright picture where he can be seen posing for the camera along with Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Rana Daggubati enjoys 'Mumbai Morning' with Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli & Jr NTR

Taking to the photo-sharing platform, Rana Daggubati shared a glimpse of his 'Mumbai morning' with Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli. In the picture, they can be seen standing on the balcony and posing joyfully for the camera. Rajamouli can be seen holding the phone that captured the moment, while the three actors flashed their bright smiles. As for the caption, Rana Daggubati wrote, "A Mumbai morning with the MIGHTY R’s #RRR with R ;)"

Everything about RRR

RRR revolves around the incidents unfolding after a British Governor's capture of a girl, and Komaram Bheem turning a 'protector' for her. The British then employ Alluri Sitarama Raju, who is the police with the British Police, to nab Bheem. The duo initially becomes friends and promise to give it all for their friendship.

The ensemble cast of the movie includes Jr NTR portraying the role of Komaram Bheem, Chakri as Young Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju, Varun Buddhadev as Young Alluri Sitarama Raju, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt as Sita, Spandan Chaturvedi as Young Sita, Olivia Morris as Jennifer, Alison Doody as Lady Scott, Ray Stevenson as Scott, Shriya Saran as Sarojini, and many more.

The movie will feature some intense action sequences, involving heavy use of VFX, weapons, and stunts. In the trailer, which is of 3 minutes and 15 seconds duration, one could see grand visuals of crowds in the pre-Independence era, the British officers, and more. The numerous teasers of the film, introducing the lead characters, and the latest 'glimpse' where grand sequences and high-octane sequences were shown, had become a talking point. Even one song, Naatu Naatu or Nacho Nacho, where the lead duo could be seen dancing energetically, was also loved by fans.

Image: Instagram/@ranadaggubati