Rana Daggubati's Priceless Throwback Photo With Ram Charan; Can You Recognize Them?

When you think of actor Rana Daggubati, you immediately think of a tall and muscular man, with looks that can kill. However, in a throwback picture of the actor, which he shared with fans many years ago, Daggubati looks absolutely unrecognizable. Daggubati, who is good friends with actor Ram Charan, could be seen posing for the camera with the latter and Telugu actor, Tharun.

In the picture, Rana can be seen wearing a sky blue shirt, smiling for the camera. The actor looked completely different from his current macho look with which he dons a beard, as he sported a clean shave back then. Ram Charan, on the other hand, also looked very different and was seen sporting a silver black shirt.

Indian actor Tharun looked very different from his current avatar as well. While sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, Rana captioned it, "A throwback into many centuries ago or at least feels like it. I have no memory of this at all... #Charan #Tarun". Take a look at Rana Daggubati's throwback picture shared in 2017, below -

About Rana Daggubati

Indian actor, producer, and visual effects co-ordinator, Rana Daggubati is known primarily for his work in Telugu cinema, in addition to his work sometimes in Hindi and Tamil languages. Daggubati is probably most prominently known for his role as Bhallaladeva, the main antagonist in Telugu–Tamil bilingual films Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Both of these went on to become super hit films, with the sequel becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. While Rana didn't have any releases for the year 2020, the actor certainly did not stop being newsworthy. Daggubati made headlines last year when he married his girlfriend, Miheeka Bajaj.

Rana Daggubati's latest projects (upcoming)

Rana Daggubati's film, Kaadan, recently released on March 26, 2021. However, the film which was filmed simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages, still awaits the Hindi version's release. The Hindi version of the film is titled, Haathi Mere Saathi.

Apart from this, Rana is also set to star in the historical drama Virata Parvam. He also began filming for the untitled remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, co-starring Pawan Kalyan in January 2021. The actor was last seen in the trilingual film, Aranya.

