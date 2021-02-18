Ram Pothineni 'waited For A Long Time' For His New Movie With Lingusamy! Read More On It

Ram Pothineni took to Twitter to announce his team-up for Lingusamy's new movie which will be a bilingual film. The 32-year-old actor shared his excitement with his fans while announcing the news. Ram Pothineni's new movie with Lingusamy will be a Telugu-Tamil bilingual film.

Lingusamy announced on Twitter about his upcoming project with Ram Pothineni and Srinivasaa Chitturi. Sharing an image of the three personalities, Lingusamy informed his fans in the caption that he will be directing a bilingual movie under the production of Srinivasaa Silver Screen. The director has cast Ram Potieneni as the main lead in his upcoming project.

Ram Pothineni's new movie

I’ve waited a long time for this! #RAPO19 - a Telugu-Tamil Bi-lingual with one of my fav @dirlingusamy sir.



Looking forward to working with the passionate Srinivasaa Chitturi garu. @SS_Screens.



Love..#RAPO pic.twitter.com/j6PiBPojvj — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) February 18, 2021

The Ready star has excitedly announced his upcoming project with director Lingusamy. In the caption under the tweet, Ram wrote #RAPO19 and that he is looking forward to work with his favourite director and Srinivasaa Chitturi. He retweeted Lingusamy's tweet and said he's waited a long time for the project. The tweet has since been retweeted several times by his fans.

A look into Ram Pothineni's movies

Ram made his debut with Devasudu which earned him a Filmfare Aware for Best Debut Actor. Films like Ready alongside Genelia D'souza, Kandireega, and Pandaga Chesko helped the actor rise to fame in Tollywood. Even after delivering several hits on the box office, Ram also suffered flops in his career with Shivam being the biggest flop of his career. His latest release, Red, is a remake of Thadam, a Tamil film.

Lingusamy's Directorial projects

Lingusamy made his directorial debut with Aanandham starring Mammootty in 2001. He directed several commercially successful movies such as Run in 2002, Sandokozhi in 2005, Paiyaa in 2010, and Vettai in 2012. He started a production house to produce his own films with his brother N. Subhash namely Thirupathi Brothers. Lingusamy's debut directorial film, Aanandham was a major success in the Film industry. The film won several awards like the Filmfare Award for Best Film, Cinema Express Award for Best Film, and two Tamil Nadu State awards.

