Rashmika Mandanna Beats Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha To Become 'Most Influential Actor'

Rashmika Mandanna is currently busy with several big-budget films in multiple languages in her kitty. In what can be regarded as another feather in her cap, she has topped the most influential actors list by Forbes India. The list was recently released by the outlet and it reported that the actor is one of the most happening actors in the South Indian film industry. With her upcoming Bollywood debut, Rashmika has gained popularity all over India now.

Rashmika Mandanna tops the most influential actors, says Forbes India

Recording a high growth rate in the number of followers, highest average likes and video views on her verified Instagram handle, Dear Comrade star Rashmika Mandanna has occupied the top spot on the list of the 'most influential actors' by Forbes India. She is followed by her Dear Comrade star Vijay Devarakonda, The Family Man star Samantha Prabhu, and KGF star Yash, who is one of Forbes India’s cover stars in this edition.

Vijay Deverakonda, who rose to overnight fame with films like Pelli Choopulu and Arjun Reddy, has ranked second on the list. Vijay is followed by Kannada star Yash. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has secured fourth place on this list, which is followed by Allu Arjun. According to Forbes, the metrics considered while making the list are the average likes, average comments, engagement rate, average video views, and the follower count on the social media profiles of the celebrities.

This influence is calculated and represented through Qoruz Score, which is out of 10. Rashmika has scored 9.88, while Vijay earned 9.67. Yash's score stays 9.54, while Samantha's score is 9.49, followed by 9.46 scored by Allu Arjun. The outlet has considered the activities on the photo-sharing site of the popular celebrities from the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries over their most recent social media posts as of September 30. The scores do not measure offline clout, trends, and metrics.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Rashmika will next be seen as a rural girl in Allu Arjun's upcoming action drama Pushpa: The Rise. She also has Sharwanand's Aadavally Meeku Joharulu releasing soon.

Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna/@thedeverakonda/@samantharuthprabhuoffl