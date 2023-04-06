Rashmika Mandanna Cuts Cake, Poses With Bouquet With Team VNRTrio On Birthday

Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her 27th birthday yesterday (April 5). On the special occasion, the team of her upcoming film VNRTrio gave a surprise by hosting a cozy birthday celebration. She was welcomed with flower bouquets.

The makers of the film dropped a video on social media which gave a sneak peek into her cosy birthday celebrations. The video started with Rashmika entering the venue and hugging the cast and crew of the film. She looked pretty in a white cut-out top teamed with boot-cut denim. She completed her look with a white cross-body bag and red peep-toe heels.

The team welcomed her with bouquets and posed for the cameras. She then cuts the cake and fed everyone. The film's poster featuring the actress was made on the cake with 'Happy Birthday Rashmika' written on it.

Sharing the video, they wrote, "Lovely celebration for the most lovable lady. Team #VNRTrio celebrated the birthday of @rashmika_mandanna. @actor_nithiin @venky.kudumula @gvprakash." Take a look at the video below:

Rashmika Mandanna thanked her fans

On Rashmika Mandanna's birthday, several fans and well-wishers sent birthday gifts and warm wishes. The actress was overjoyed by this heartfelt gesture and took to social media to thank her fans. In a series of tweets, she wrote, "Please don’t mind if I can’t reply but looking at all your messages makes my heart really really happy.. and I’ve received the gifts my darlings have sent and I LOVEEEE them.. thaaaaaankyouuuu.. big hugs.. and big love to all of you.." Take a look at the tweet below:

"Hi my darling loves. Love the CDP that you’ve done for me.. thankyou And I am seeing so many messages for tomorrow already.. it makes me so so happy that I get to celebrate my birthday with all of you.. I love you..," another tweet read. Take a look at the tweet below:

Rashmika's VNRTrio is her next Telugu project after Pushpa 2. The film also stars superstar Nithiin. This is her second collaboration with the actor.