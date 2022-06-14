Rashmika Mandanna Obliges Fan With Pic Amid Security Interruption, Wins Netizens' Hearts

Rashmika Mandanna has become one of the most sought after actors in India with her appearance in Pushpa as fans now waiting to see her take on Bollywood projects. Rashmika is often spotted out and about in Mumbai, with people swarming to get clicked with the pan-India star.

In a video currently doing rounds on the internet, Rashmika was seen on the sets of an upcoming project when a fan tried to take a picture with her. The hustle-bustle around made the actor's bodyguards stop the fan and asked him to go away. However, Rashmika told them not to do so and sweetly obliged him with a picture before getting inside her vanity van. Her gesture is being widely appreciated by netizens, who are hailing the star for her 'humble' approach.

Rashmika Mandanna obliges fan with a picture despite security interruption

In the video which has been shared by multiple paparazzi handles, Rashmika is seen dressed in an all-white outfit as she smiles for the media. She further engages in a fun banter with the paps, asking them," what will you do with these pictures, I'm curious."

Furthermore, a couple of fans treid to get in the frame to click pictures with the star, however, towards the end, the bodyguards stop one person from doing so and push him. Rashmika is immediately seen telling them to refrain from pushing him and lets him pose alongside her. Take a look.

Reactign to the clip, fans dropped comments like," south stars always down to earth," and "sweet and humble," among other things. One also stated how they felt really nice seeing the Pushpa star's reaction when her fan was being pushed.

What's on Rashmika Mandanna's work front?

The actor will be seen alongside superstar Thalapathy Vijay in the tentatively titled Thalapathy66. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the movie's shooting is currently taking place in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, she also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor as well as Mission Majnu along with Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra in the pipeline. Lastly, she will also be seen with the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in their forthcoming project titled Goodbye.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @VARINDERTCHAWLA)