'Thalapathy 66': Thalapathy Vijay & Rashmika Mandanna’s Pics Leaked From Sets; Fans React

Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer upcoming film, tentatively named Thalapathy 66 has been in the limelight lately due to its pics being leaked from the shooting set.

The movie's shooting is currently taking place in Hyderabad, from where the leaked pictures have gone viral all over social media, however, the makers are reportedly quite upset with the occurrence.

Pics of Thalapathy Vijay & Rashmika Mandanna from Thalapathy 66 sets leaked

Reportedly, the director of the film Vamshi Paidipally is not happy with the leaked pictures being surfaced online. Take a look at the leaked pictures from the sets here -

The photos of the film's set along with Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna have been going viral on social media since yesterday, June 12. In the leaked pictures, Thalapathy Vijay can be seen wearing a casual blue t-shirt with blue pants and Rashmika has been seen wearing a brown dress.

Fans react to Thalapathy Vijay & Rashmika Mandanna's leaked pics

Fans of Vijay Thalapathy have been widely sharing the pictures on their social media handles, hailing the superstar for his incredible look. On the other hand, a handful of netizens urged others to stop spreading the leaked glimpses, stating that everyone should celebrate the actor's first look on a special occasion when the film has been released. "Sir would please stop sharing these leaked ones. Let the fans celebrate our Anna's first look on his birthday," one Twitterati mentioned.

More about Thalapathy 66

Director Vamshi Paidipally commenced the shoot of Thalapathy 66 with a pooja earlier this year. To note, reportedly, massive sets have been built for the film’s shooting in Hyderabad.

Though not much is revealed about the plot, Vamshi Paidipally's directorial Thalapathy 66 is an emotional family entertainer. The film is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Venkateshwara Creations. The film along with Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna also features Prakash Raj, Sarathkumar, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Prabhu, Jayasudha, Srikanth, and Sangeetha Krish in supporting roles. Music in the film is given by S Thaman. The much-awaited Thalapathy 66 is set to hit the cinemas in early 2023.

Image: PTI/Instagram/@RashmikaMandanna