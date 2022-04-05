Rashmika Mandanna Onboard For Thalapathy Vijay's 66th Film; Here's All We Know

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actor had, in 2021, teamed up with the national award-winning director Vamshi Paidipally for the former's 66th film, Thalapathy 66 (tentative). Bankrolled by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the makers have made yet another announcement. Actor Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in for Thalapathy Vijay's next.

The announcement comes on the occasion of the Pushpa actor's birthday. Making it official, the production house tweeted, "Wishing the talented and gorgeous @iamRashmika a very Happy Birthday ! Welcome onboard #Thalapathy66 @actorvijay @directorvamshi #RashmikaJoinsThalapathy66". This will be Rashmika's first movie with Thalapathy Vijay and Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Thalapathy Vijay on the work front

On the work front, Thalapathy Vijay is currently gearing up for the release of Beast. The film, which also stars Pooja Hegde, is slated to hit the screens on April 13. The film is set to clash with other major releases including Prashant Neel's directorial KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and others in key roles. With just days left for the release of Thalapathy Vijay’s next highly anticipated film Beast, it seems that the makers are facing a major difficulty.

Beast: Thalapathy Vijay's action thriller banned in Kuwait

Fil and trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to his Twitter handle and informed that Thalapathy Vijay's Beast is banned in Kuwait. The tweet read, "#Beast is banned by the Ministry of Information in #Kuwait Reason could be Portrayal of Pak, Terrorists or Violence Recently Indian Movies #Kurup and #FIR were banned in #Kuwait Of late, #Kuwait Censor is becoming very strict in GCC compared to other countries in the region."

Rashmika Mandanna on the professional front

Well, on the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu. The actor will share the screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in the film, which is set to hit the theatres on June 10, 2022. The Pushpa fame will also be seen in Goodbye, alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan. She has several other movies lined up in her kitty, including Animal, Pushpa: The Rule and SK 21.

