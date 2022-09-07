Rashmika Mandanna Opens Up On Working With Amitabh Bachchan & Allu Arjun; 'I'm Living...'

After entertaining the audience with her commendable roles in Pushpa: The Rise and Sita Ramam, Rashmika Mandanna has several projects in her kitty. While the actor will make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming film Goodbye, she will also reprise her role as Srivalli in Pushpa: The Rule. As the two films star fans' beloved stars Amitabh Bachchan and Allu Arjun, respectively, Rashmika Mandanna recently opened up about working with them.

Rashmika Mandana will make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming family drama Goodbye. In the film, the actor will play the role of the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. As per a report by ANI, Rashmika Mandanna opened up about working with Big B and her first meeting with the latter.

Talking about the first time she met Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of the upcoming film, Rashmika Mandanna revealed that it was her birthday and she was waiting for the Jhund star to talk to her. As she wanted to introduce herself to the actor, she took a deep breath and told him that she will play his daughter in the movie. Soon after her brief introduction, Rashmika found her way out.

Rashmika Mandanna said, "We started shooting on my birthday and I met him for the first time then. I remember this day very clearly as I was waiting for him since I wanted to say hey. While I was standing in the corner, he crossed me and he went away." She further added, "I wanted to introduce myself but of course the scene and what to do and not to do. But finally, I introduced myself and took a breath and said, 'Hey sir, I am Rashmika and I will be playing your daughter.'"

Mandanna further revealed that she was elated when Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of Pushpa. The actor revealed that as she reached the sets of Goodbye, everyone asked her if she checked her Twitter.

Rashmika Mandanna on working with Amitabh Bachchan and Allu Arjun

Rashmika Mandanna received a lot of praise for playing Srivalli opposite Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise. During the interaction, Mandanna was also asked how she is feeling about getting to work with both Bachchan and Allu Arjun. In her response, the actor said, "I am living my dream of working with two icons of Indian cinema."

