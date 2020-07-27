Rashmika Mandanna Posts A Video Where She Can Be Seen Training For 'Dear Comrade'; Watch

Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently shared a video on her Instagram that shows the actor training for her 2019 movie Dear Comrade. The video also features many BTS clips from the movie. Rashmika also jotted down a motivational message with her post. Take a look-

Rashmika Mandanna's Post

Rashmika Mandanna recently shared a 5-minute long video where viewers can see the actor getting ready to shoot Dear Comrade. The video first starts with shots of Rashmika working out then pans out to her learning cricket. Rashimika is sporting a black shirt with black pants in the video. She can also be seen bowling and learning how to bat. At the end of the video, fans can see that Rashmika has gotten considerably better.

The actor also wrote down a long caption with the post. She wrote that movie taught her a lot about herself. She also mentioned that people must fight for what they love. She wrote - One Year of Dear Comrade (emoji) being a woman.. Being a fighter.. Being real.. Fight for what you love..Taking you through my journey of me from not knowing how to hold a cricket bat to having a kickass front-drive posture (at least ) (emoji) Trust me when I say this.. anything...ANYTHING is possible if you make up your mind.. it’ll take time but it’s possible.. you’ll get there.. just practice, have patience and a little bit of faith in yourself.. (emoji) Sending you guys power and love in a package! (emoji)

The post gained many comments. Most of the comments were from fans who were in awe of the actor. One fan wrote - Great Work Comrade. Take a look at the comments fans left.

Pic Credit: Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram

The actor also posted a couple of pictures on her story. Most of them were throwbacks from the sets of Dear Comrade. Rashmika could be spotted playing cricket in one shot and in another, she was seen in a normal avatar resembling her character from the movie. Take a look at the pictures:

