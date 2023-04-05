Rashmika Mandanna Returns As Srivalli In Pushpa 2; New Poster Unveiled On Actor's Birthday

Rashmika Mandanna turned 27 today (April 4). On the occasion of her birthday, the makers of Pushpa: The Rule wished her by dropping a new poster of the film. The actress is reprising the role of Srivalli in Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2. In the poster, Rashmika can be seen wearing a red blouse. She completed her look with tiny jhumkis and a red bindi. Her tresses were left open and she opted for a subtle makeup.

The makers of film took to social media and tweeted, "#TeamPushpaTheRule wishes the gorgeous 'Srivalli' aka @iamRashmika a very happy birthday! May you continue to rule out hearts. Icon star @alluarjun @aryasukku #FahadhFaasil @ThisIsDSP @SukumarWritings @PushpaMovie." Take a look at the tweet below:

About teaser of Pushpa: The Rule

Recently, the makers of Pushpa: The Rule dropped the teaser of the film on lead actress Rashmika Mandanna's birthday. They also announced that the first glimpse of Allu Arjun will be revealed at 4:05 PM on Allu Arjun's birthday i.e April 7. The 20-second video features people carrying out rallies and reporters speaking about them on the news channels.

They also mentioned that the 'Hunt for Pushpa' will be out on April 7. Sharing the tweet, they wrote, "#WhereIsPushpa ? The search ends soon! The HUNT before the RULE Reveal on April 7th at 4.05 PM. #PushpaTheRule Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika #FahadhFaasil @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @SukumarWritings @MythriOfficial." Take a look at the tweet below:

The film is directed by Sukumar. The shoot began in December 2022 and completed its first schedule in Vizag. The movie is expected to release in 2024.