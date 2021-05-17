Rashmika Mandanna Reveals What Kind Of A Guy She Wants; Shares A Funny Selfie

Rashmika Mandanna is loved by her fans for both her stellar acting skills and her charming good looks. She has a large following on social media and keeps her followers engaged by offering peeks into her life as well as holding frequent sessions where she interacts with them, answers their questions and gives updates on her life. The actor who is seen mainly in South Indian films does not only enjoy a fan following in the Southern region but all over India. Her charm and wit have also helped earn her the title of the "National Crush of India". On May 15, 2021, the actor took to her Instagram account to share with her fans and followers the details about what kind of a partner she wishes to have.

Rashmika Mandanna's latest photo has gotten everyone's eyes on her

Rashmika Mandanna shared a goofy picture of herself where she can be seen staring into the camera with big eyes. She is frowning in the picture and seems to be looking longingly at something. What she is staring at has been elaborated on in her caption. She wrote that she wished she found someone who looked at her the way she looked at the cake. This further implied that the expression she was sporting was one she kept reserved for when she saw a piece of cake. The actor is wearing a ribbed grey tank top in the picture with her hair pulled back from her face barring an errant lock of hair.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram followers found the picture incredibly cute and adorable. Musician Anand Sharma summed up what everyone had to say, perfectly. He said, “You’ve got the attention of the whole country”. Others commented saying that even though she could not see them, they always looked at her that way. Most others commented using the eyes emoji implying that they were looking at her the way she wished. The post received 3.1 million likes and over thirty-nine thousand comments ever since it was posted and that number is still on the rise.

IMAGE: RASHMIKA MANDANNA'S INSTAGRAM

