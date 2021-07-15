Rashmika Mandanna Shares An Adorable Video With Her Furry Companion Aura: WATCH Here

Rashmika Mandanna adopted her furry companion Aura during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2021. Since then, Aura has been seen more often on Rashmika Mandanna's social media handle. Rashmika also shares several glimpses of her daily life with Aura with her 19 million Instagram followers. She has recently posted a video with Aura and her funny habits as well.

Rashmika Mandanna shares a loved-up video with Aura

Rashmika Mandanna recently took to her Instagram handle to share a reel with her furry friend Aura. In the reel, Rashmika was seen in two braids while her pet dog kept chewing her hair. In the caption, the Dear Comrade actor wrote, "Chewing my hooman’s hair so much more exciting than chewing on chew sticks.. Yaaay! 🐶🤍😑 #Aura." Mandanna's fans reacted to the video as they adored her and Aura. A fan wrote, "Both r cuties.. 😍🥺🥺," in the comment section.

On June 30, 2021, Rashmika Mandanna shared another video with Aura. In the video, the Geetha Govindam actor was again having fun with her pet dog Aura, as Aura kept chewing her hair. In the caption, she wrote, "When you love your lil furry friend more than yourself.. ✨ She makes me happy! 🤍." In the reel video, the Pogaru actor added Love Song For My Dog by Sarah Lilies in the background.

Rashmika Mandanna's loved-up picture with Aura

A few weeks after she adopted Aura, Mandanna shared a photo with her on Instagram. The photo had Rashmika taking a mirror selfie while she was lighting Aura in her other hand. The Pushpa actor wore a t-shirt with Mickey Mouse printed on it. The caption read, "Just a little of Aura and me on your feed! 🌸✨❤️".

Rashmika Mandanna welcomed Aura

Rashmika Mandanna adopted her pet dog Aura on June 5, 2021. The actor shared a collage of Aura's photos to announce her welcome and wrote how she fell in love with her. She wrote, "Hey guys.. in the mids of all the chaos out there.. I found my bundle of joy.. which kept me sane the whole time.. ✨ Introducing you to my lil one - Aura! 🌸 They say you can fall in love with someone in 3 seconds.. But she melted my heart in 0.3 millisecond I think.. 😄 anyway just wanted to keep you updated! 🤍🌸 Love and strength to you! ❤️."

IMAGE: RASHMIKA MANDANNA'S INSTAGRAM

