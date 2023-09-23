Rashmika Mandanna's Ex-fiance Rakshit Shetty Says They Are Still In Touch: She Is Moving..

Rakshit Shetty recently opened up about his connection with his ex-fiance, Rashmika Mandanna. The ex-couple went through a separation due to compatibility issues. The actor revealed where their relationship currently stands.

4 things you need to know

Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna met in 2016 when they worked together in Kirik Party.

After dating for a year, the duo got engaged in 2017.

In 2018, they called off their engagement.

The actress is rumoured to be in a live-in relationship with Vijay Deverakonda.

'Rashmika is moving towards...'

During a promotional event for his upcoming film, Sapta Sagaradaache Ello: Side B, Rakshit Shetty revealed that he and Rashmika Mandanna are still in touch. He acknowledged the actress' dreams and aspirations within the world of cinema.

Rakshit expressed his admiration for Rashmika's dedication to her dreams and ambitions. He encouraged everyone to applaud her for her achievements. "Yes, Rashmika and I are still in touch. She had a big dream in the world of cinema. Accordingly, she is moving towards that dream. She has the will to achieve the task she set out to do. We should pat her on the back for her achievement," he said.

(File photo of Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty | Image: Instagram)

Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty's relationship timeline

Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty's romantic journey began during the filming of Kirik Party. The couple decided to take their relationship a step higher and got engaged on July 3, 2017, in an intimate ceremony in Rashmika's hometown of Virajpet.

In September 2018, Rashmika and Rakshit announced their separation, citing irreconcilable compatibility issues. Despite the end of their romantic relationship, they have maintained a friendship and have refrained from speaking negatively about each other in the media.

Now, the actress is reportedly dating Vijay Deverakonda. The rumoured couple have been in a relationship for nearly two years now. If reports are to be believed, they have been living together for months now.