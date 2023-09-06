Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Living In Together? Viral Photos Spark Rumours

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have their fans convinced that they are reportedly living in with each other. According to a viral post on Reddit, Rashmika's recent photo on her Instagram handle was taken at the Liger actor's apartment in Hyderabad. In the picture, Rashmika could be seen posing on the terrace of Vijay's house.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have featured in two films-- Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

They have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time but have never confirmed hearsay surrounding their relationship.

Rashmika's picture sparks rumours

Rashmika Mandanna attended the wedding ceremony of her assistant Sai in Hyderabad. Following the celebrations, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared photos of herself from the terrace of a bungalow. However, what grabbed netizens' attention was the backdrop of her picture which looked similar to that of Vijay Deverakonda's photo from his bungalow. As soon as the Reddit post went viral, fans began to speculate that the two had been living together.

(Rashmika Mandanna posts photos on her Instagram handle | Image: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram)

(Vijay Deverakonda shares a photo from his balcony | Image: Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram)

Vijay Deverakonda's rumoured relationship with Rashmika

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have reportedly been dating for some time now. Although both of them denied their relationship rumours on various occasions, emphasising that they are just 'good friends', fans believe that it is far from the truth. The two have worked together on films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Vijay Deverakonda ready for marriage?

Vijay Deverakonda, who is currently basking in the success of Kushi, has been frequently sharing his thoughts on marriage. "My family members have been urging me to marry. My mom and dad are eager for grandchildren," said the Dear Comrade actor during the Neethone Dance show finale. However, he shared that he has no plans to get married as of now.