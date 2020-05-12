Rashmika Mandanna Shares Adorable Picture With Mother Suman, Says 'smile Is Our Armour'

While the whole world celebrated Mother's Day by sharing pictures with their care-givers, Rashmika Mandanna too took to her social media to share an adorable photo with her mother Suman. Sharing a picture with her mom, Rashmika Mandanna pointed out that she is nothing like her mother. She also revealed that they do not share anything in common besides their smile, which they use as armour.

She wrote: "I am nothing like my mum- I sure do look a lot like her (a lot of you say) but nothing else is. The reason I look like her, is her smile. It’s the best armour I could possibly wear. I think that is something and the only thing we share- Our smiles which is the best armour to us and our loved ones. don’t you agree mama?" (sic)

Check out the post:

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna hosted a QnA session on her social media, where she answered an array of questions. While many praised the actor's looks and acting skills, others asked her about her experience working with stalwarts of the industry. Interestingly, Rashmika patiently answered all her fan questions.

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Venky Kudumula's Bheeshma. The movie, starring Nithiin, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jishu Sengupta in the lead, narrates the tale of a happy-go-lucky man who stumbles upon a lifetime opportunity to prove himself. The movie, released in February this year, managed to collect huge numbers at the box office.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen alongside Allu Arjun in Sukumar's Pushpa. The movie is reportedly set against the backdrop of Nallamala forest smuggling. The Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer will go on floors soon after the lockdown ends. Recently, the makers of the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer released the first look poster of the upcomer, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Besides the upcomer, Rashmika Mandanna will be making her Kollywood debut with Bakkiyaraj Kannan's Sultan. Although nothing much about the film has been revealed, but reports have it that the movie will feature Karthi and Rashmika in lead roles. Meanwhile, reports also claim that actor Yogi Babu has been signed by the makers for a pivotal role in the upcomer. Thereafter, the actor is reported to start work on her production venture.

