Is Trouble Brewing Between 'Dear Comrade' Actors Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda?

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were seen together in the film Dear Comrade. Fans loved their on-screen chemistry and there were rumours doing rounds that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna had grown a little closer during the process of making the film. However, ever since the news broke, Rashmika Mandanna has been distancing herself from the rumours.

Trouble brewing between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna

The shoot for their upcoming film is kept on hold due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Many celebrities are choosing social media to keep in touch with their fans. Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actors of the South Indian film industry and she keeps her fans updated about her life through her various Instagram posts. Rashmika Mandanna went live on her Instagram account where she answered a few questions of her fans.

The actor was asked about her relationship with actor Vijay Deverakonda, but the actor smartly ignored the question. Rashmika Mandanna revealed some interesting aspects of her life during the live session and also spoke about her career in films. One of her fans asked her to choose between the two actors Vijay Deverakonda and Nithiin. To this, the actor gave a blank look and slyly proceeded to the next question. This rose the question of whether the duo has been in good terms or no.

Further, Rashmika Mandanna also gave a house tour to her fans. She showed a few places in her house and when fans urged her to show her bedroom, the actor replied that her bedroom was a private place. On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is prepping up for her role opposite actor Allu Arjun for the film Pushpa. The film is being helmed by Sukumar. It is reported that Rashmika Mandanna’s role in the movie are quite different from her usual roles.

